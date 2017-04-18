For many years, the prospect of an R-rated movie set within the Marvel universe was hugely unlikely. Then came along the anti-hero Deadpool and, upon claiming his own solo film with Ryan Reynolds in the titular role, the movie was slapped with the highest certification and Hollywood was officially shaken up.

Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart starred in R-rated movie 'Logan'

There was no telling whether or not 'Deadpool' would be a success, but fans voted with their cash in the box office and delivered record-breaking numbers for the R-rated release. Now fast-forward to today and we've just seen the hugely successful release of 'Logan', with the planned 'Deadpool 2' sequel set for release in 2018.

Despite that, President of Marvel Studios and American film producer Kevin Feige doesn't think even more R-rated films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe are something that needs to happen.

Hollywood Reporter says that Feige said: "My takeaway from both of those films ['Deadpool' and 'Logan'] is not the R rating; it's the risk they took, the chances they took, the creative boundaries that they pushed. That should be the takeaway for everyone."

It's odd to take such a stance when both R-rated Marvel releases have been hugely successful, but Feige clearly has a direction already set out in his mind as to how he wants to play things moving forward, at least for the near future. Exactly what that may be however is something he's keeping close to his chest, despite the slate of MCU movies that are scheduled for release in the next few years.

More: Who Is New 'Deadpool' Star Zazie Beetz?

That's not to say that in the far future things can't change. Imagine a world where any of the Marvel heroes currently on screen could be part of a movie where cursing and gory violence isn't an issue? It's certainly something fans would love to see at some point.