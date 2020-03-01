We are so looking forward to the new album from art-pop musician Kenichi & The Sun. Katrin Hahner will release 'White Fire' on April 3rd 2020, and if it's anything like her positive attitude, it will be one hell of an uplifting experience.

Kenichi & The Sun

For those who may be new to your music, how best would you describe your sound?

Sci Fi Art Pop or Lucid Dream Scores or Abstract Electronic Bliss or Dark Alchemy Pop.

What challenges have you faced in the music industry so far?

I try to not focus on the challenges, but on the opportunities! I have released three albums before my previous project Miss Kenichi transformed into Kenichi & The Sun. And I feel this new album is a really big step for me creatively. I completely changed my way of writing and creating the songs. I work with a great team (lots of incredible women!) and it was my first full-on production job. I worked in different studios, recorded a lot of the basics myself in Berlin and in Iceland and then a invited a whole array of gifted musicians, like Earl Harvin (Tindersticks) on drums, Renaud Gabriel Pion (Atonalist) on bass flute, Stellan Veloce (Peaches) on cello and Otis Sandsjö (Y-Otis) on Saxophone to Robbie Moore's Impression Studios in Berlin to add analog overdubs and glue it all together. My challenges were more on the inside than coming from the industry. During the making of the album a really good friend took his own life and my father passed away. Those circumstances were tough, but they changed me for the better. I came out more courageous and daring. It was a hell of a ride, and I am grateful for every bit of it. Music is medicine.

How difficult would you say this career path is in terms of making a name for yourself?

As I said above, I really try to focus on the possibilities rather that the difficulties. If I focus on what is difficult, then I won't do anything really. My main focus is to not get distracted from the big picture. I ask myself, "Will this be important to me in two weeks, three months, five years?" It's good to detach sometimes and leave the playing field to get a different perspective. I look at my career as a large mosaic slowly unfolding its full beauty, piece by piece.

How important is it for you to have creative control over the work you produce?

Very important. In fact I set it up to where I have full control.

Where do you draw influence and inspiration from for your work?

Poetry, theatre, nature, movies, paintings, people, life, dreams.

If you could collaborate with anybody going forward, who would you choose and why?

With Frances McDormand and Tilda Swinton. I adore them! I'd love to write a piece of music for for them. A really weird, sad, beautiful, trippy musical. With lyrics from Anne Carson!

Tell us a random, funny fact about you that not many people know.

When I studied in theatre school, my dance teacher asked me to dep for an "easy" money job (that's what she said). I had to be a dancing ballet-clown at a golf tournament for teens! It was really bad. The job was initially supposed to be for the entire day, but I got fired after 3 hrs for not being funny enough!!!

Do you have definitive aims or goals for your career?

To be as joyful and open and creative as I can. To be present while it happens. My main goal is to live a good life.

Where do you hope to be this time next year?

In my body, ready to be amazed! Surrounded by kind, funny and creative people. In an outdoor pool in Iceland at night with some northern lights above, Or leading a cacao ceremony with a huge group of amazing individuals somewhere outside, singing for them after dark. Sitting on a cliff under the midnight sun and listening to the ocean. Jumping up and down from excitement in my studio, holding the third limited edition of "White Fire" in my hands, while a string section plays on a track of my new album production and the countertenor is warming up his voice. On stage at a beautiful indoor festival somewhere in the world with inspiring acts and crazy good vibe!

What should we expect from you in the coming weeks and months?

More music, more videos, a movie coming out with my score, concerts, the album release on April 3rd!