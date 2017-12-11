British TV presenter Keith Chegwin has passed away at 60-years-old, it's been confirmed this afternoon (December 11). The entertainer lost his battle with a "progressive lung condition" earlier today, his family have said in a statement.

Keith Chegwin has always been popular with fans, steering clear of showbiz scandal

The family announced: "We are heartbroken to share the news that Keith Chegwin sadly passed away following a long-term battle with a progressive lung condition, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, which rapidly worsened towards the end of this year.

"Keith died peacefully at home shortly after midnight on the 11th of December. His wife Maria, his daughter Rose and his son Ted were by his side.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank Severn Hospice for the kindness, support and care they have shown us all over the last few weeks.

"Keith was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. We would respectfully ask to be left to mourn his passing in private."

As the former host of 'Big Breakfast', Chegwin had become one of the best-known presenters in British television history, so popular in fact that he would get his own video game in 2007, the quiz-based 'Chegger's Party Quiz'.

His later life in the world of showbiz saw him take part in reality TV competitions such as 'Dancing On Ice', 'Celebrity MasterChef' and 'Celebrity Big Brother'. He was also a regular on the pantomime circuit, performing in shows such as 'Aladdin' and 'Snow White', and even took on a role as himself in the comedy film 'Kill Keith' back in 2011.

Chegwin was celebrated for his time within the entertainment industry, and in August 2012 he was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the National Reality TV Awards.

Chegwin is survived by his wife Maria Anne Chegwin and his children Rose and Ted Chegwin. We send them our best wishes at this difficult time.