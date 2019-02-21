Most people's dreams are still well out of reach when they reach 15-years-old, but for Keelie Walker, hers are already starting to become a reality. Last year she supported Jason Derulo on the UK leg of his 2Sides World Tour, and now she's here with a brand new single and a video premiering exclusively on ContactMusic.

Keelie Walker 2019

She's been working with Grammy-nominated producer Bryan Todd (Kelly Clarkson, Miley Cyrus, Ashley Tisdale) in the studio, with songs Loud, Pieces and her collaboration with Wideboys Hit Me Up already making an impression on Music Week's Cool Cut and Commercial Pop Charts.

Keelie will drop her new song 'This Is What It's Like' on Friday (February 22nd), but you can get a sneak preview with this incredible new video.

"The song's message is about a girl who's interested in a boy saying 'this is what it's like' to feel that way towards somebody", she explains. "The music video shoot was really fun. Everyone was so excited. The first day of the shoot we shot dancing scenes and performance scenes. The second day was a guy who played the part of 'my love interest'."

In October, Keelie became one of the youngest ever musicians to perform at Wembley Arena when she opened for Jason Derulo; surely a dream come true for an up-and-coming talent. With This Is What It's Like no doubt set to be a hit, we wouldn't be surprised if a headline slot is on the cards in just a few short years.