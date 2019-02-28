'Love Island' star Kaz Crossley was personally invited to join rapper Giggs at his album launch.

The reality star - who split from her ex Josh Denzel last month - was reportedly spotted dancing and cosying up to the 'Linguo' hitmaker after he asked her to join him and his Grime pals Wretch 32 and Chipmunk on their table at the bash to launch his album 'Big Bad...' at Proud in London last week.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre TV column: ''Kaz had all eyes on her as soon as she got to the event and it wasn't long until she was invited onto Giggs' table with other music stars including Wretch 32 and Chipmunk.

''They looked pretty tactile and were laughing and dancing together at his table.''

Kaz recently admitted she still has ''a lot of love'' for Josh and hasn't ruled out reconciling with him.

The make-up artist and TV presenter announced they had split up after coupling up on the ITV2 show last summer, but the 24-year-old beauty suggest the pair could get back together at some point.

She said: ''I definitely was in love, and I have a lot of love for Josh, we have a lot of love for each other, but it's just the circumstances that you're put in - you know, you're living in paradise and you come out and everything has changed.

''We're completely different people. Basically for me, I just want to have some time to find out who I actually am now, because everything has changed for me, and concentrate on my career.

''The same with Josh - he's so busy, flying everywhere, doing such big things, and you know, we want to put all our energy into that.

''The opportunity that we've been given and the platform that we've been given is just too big of an opportunity to just, you know, not spend any time concentrating on.''

Asked what the chances are of them rekindling their romance are, she replied: ''No, I would never rule that out. You just never know what's going to happen.

''Everything needs to be looking at what's happening now, and you know, I would never rule that out in the future.''