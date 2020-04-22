Kate Ferdinand felt ''a bit anxious and stressed'' when she first went into lockdown.
Kate Ferdinand felt ''a bit anxious and stressed'' when she first went into lockdown.
The former 'The Only Way Is Essex' star - who is married to former soccer ace Rio Ferdinand - admits she was worried about not having a ''routine'' amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
She said: ''I just think it's a little something for us to do everyday. At the beginning of lockdown, I felt a bit anxious and stressed, I didn't have a lot of routine. I know it sounds silly the squat challenge, it might only take you ten minutes but it just gives you a little something to do every day which can keep you focused. I think it's quite good, you feel like you're in a little community doing it together.''
And the 28-year-old star has been open about her experiences with lockdown on social media and whilst she was a bit nervous about it at first, it has been a ''bit of therapy''.
She added to Mail Online: ''I think we've always been quite private, so I was a bit nervous but then it is the reality of our life. We started putting things on there, it's actually been like a bit of therapy, people messaging back, 'Oh, I feel the same', then you don't feel so alone. It's quite enjoyable, I put Rio on there having a little nap, I caught him while I was cooking, having a little snooze. It was quite funny. I think everyone thinks everyone else is dealing with it perfectly, so just to have a bit more reality around it and relate to other people who aren't finding it super easy that helps.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.