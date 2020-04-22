Kate Ferdinand felt ''a bit anxious and stressed'' when she first went into lockdown.

The former 'The Only Way Is Essex' star - who is married to former soccer ace Rio Ferdinand - admits she was worried about not having a ''routine'' amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: ''I just think it's a little something for us to do everyday. At the beginning of lockdown, I felt a bit anxious and stressed, I didn't have a lot of routine. I know it sounds silly the squat challenge, it might only take you ten minutes but it just gives you a little something to do every day which can keep you focused. I think it's quite good, you feel like you're in a little community doing it together.''

And the 28-year-old star has been open about her experiences with lockdown on social media and whilst she was a bit nervous about it at first, it has been a ''bit of therapy''.

She added to Mail Online: ''I think we've always been quite private, so I was a bit nervous but then it is the reality of our life. We started putting things on there, it's actually been like a bit of therapy, people messaging back, 'Oh, I feel the same', then you don't feel so alone. It's quite enjoyable, I put Rio on there having a little nap, I caught him while I was cooking, having a little snooze. It was quite funny. I think everyone thinks everyone else is dealing with it perfectly, so just to have a bit more reality around it and relate to other people who aren't finding it super easy that helps.''