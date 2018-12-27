If the Kardashian/Jenner family are well-known for anything - it's for their output of impeccable pictures. From selfies to magazine shoots, from Instagram to front pages, every single adult member of the substantially-sized family can take a good snap.

This year's family Christmas card has been widely criticised

It's with this in mind that this year's annual family Christmas card has been met with such derision. The youngest of the three Kardashians, Khloe, took to social media to upload this year's offering, with elder sisters Kourtney and Kim following suit soon after.

However, the card - which features Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie and Kim with their respective children and brother, Rob's daughter Dream - has been hit with significant photoshop criticism from fans.

Many people accused the reality stars of editing the snap - pointing out 'obvious-looking' errors, including some claiming Kourtney's son Mason, nine, has been super-imposed into the card, as well as North West, Kim's daughter.

Others claimed Kim's body has been edited, with some pointing out her arm cradling daughter Chicago, 11 months, looks 'distorted'.

While many more were convinced the family members had posed separately and were 'photo-shopped together' for the finished result.

Social media comments included: "The photoshop to this whole card is disgusting and also where's Kendall and Rob and they [sic] men.

"They may have been there, but masons head is def photoshopped in you can see the lines... and they left it way too 'large' [sic].

"What's up with the extra photoshop for the noses? Everything is so photoshopped my eyes are bleeding.

"Am I the only one who thinks some of their heads are oddly shaped? "Why does north west look photoshopped in? All awkward in the back."

It's not the first time the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card has come under fire for being photo-shopped, with Khloe herself previously revealing that some family members had been edited in for earlier years.

During an episode of KUWTK, Khloe revealed that she, her ex-husband Lamar Odom, Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick were all digitally added in at a later date, as they hadn't been around for the festive photoshoot.

She revealed: "I have to be Photoshopped in... We pretend that we're always together. The powers of cameras and Photoshop."