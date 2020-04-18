Kaitlynn Carter felt ''mortified'' after her split from Miley Cyrus.

The 'Hills: New Beginning' star dated Miley after they both split from their husbands last year and Kaitlynn, 31, admitted she struggled to deal with the attention that came from having a relationship with Miley.

Speaking to Whitney Port on Instagram Live, Kaitlynn - who previously married Brody Jenner in an in an unofficial ceremony in Indonesia - explained: ''What happened to me, like, basically just after Miley and I went our separate ways, I thought, 'OK, like, my life's just kinda going back to the way it normally was for me when I'm on my own.'

''I had no expectations that anyone would give a sh*t about me by myself. I had no plan in place. I didn't think about anything.

''For example, I was dealing with a lot emotionally at that time, obviously, and I really wasn't going out anywhere. I was just staying home.

''I just didn't anticipate anything like this happening. I'm used to it when I'm, like, with Brody or when I was with her, but never when I'm on my own. My mind is just swirling.

''I was just so mortified. The narrative was so not what the actual situation was and that was such a wake-up call for me.''

Kaitlynn admitted that her brief relationship with Miley, 31 - who split from Liam Hemsworth last year after less than a year of marriage - made her reconsider her own public image.

She explained: ''I had never thought about what my narrative even was or what it was going to be. I had always gone with the flow or whatever people say they say, I don't care.

''In relationships especially, I have always taken a back seat a little bit and sort of trusted the person I'm with to run the show, especially publicly because it's never really been something that I wanted. I never really wanted to put myself out there that way.

''But the bigger picture, the rest of the world, where you don't know everyone, that's like a whole other level and that was not really something that I was ever [ready for].

''I was naive. You don't get to be so nonchalant about it.''