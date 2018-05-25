Netflix original series '13 Reasons Why' has had its fair share of controversies, but that hasn't stopped the thirst for a third season of the show from fans who have binged its recently-released second season. Telling incredibly real stories about fictional youngsters in high school, the series has come under heavy scrutiny for its portrayal of sexual assault scenes, suicide, and more.

Justin Prentice plays Bryce Walker in Netflix original series '13 Reasons Why'

Not only do these acts take place, but the series has shown that in the majority of cases, the perpetrators manage to get away with their crimes with nothing more than a short telling off. Though it's disappointing for viewers who want to see justice, it's true to life.

A third season of the show hasn't been officially confirmed by Netflix just yet, but it's something the show's star Justin Prentice - who plays the villainous Bryce Walker - would like to see happen.

Speaking with EW, the actor admitted: "We haven't heard anything about a season 3," before adding: "I think there’s still more to explore. They’re setting up a new school year, there’s a little line to Dempsey — ‘I guess I’ll see you on the football field’ — which could hint at more football."

Bryce's girlfriend Chloe dropped a bombshell in season 2's finale that could filter into any third season, so whilst the character looked like he was on the way out of the town that now resents him, he could be brought right back into the fold with ease by writers.

Asked how Bryce would react to the news, Prentice responded: "Realistically, Bryce comes from a powerful family, and they have ways of making things just kind of disappear."

We'll bring you more news on '13 Reasons Why' as and when we get it. Seasons 1-2 of the show are available now on Netflix.