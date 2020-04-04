Justin and Hailey Bieber have thanked the hospital staff on the front line as the world fights coronavirus.
The couple heaped praise on the medical staff, who are fighting the deadly virus.
He said: ''Hailey and I had this thought to thank hospital staff and all the people working in this time putting themselves on the line to help people. Um, you guys are awesome and we appreciate you and we know so many other people appreciate you, too. So, thank you.''
Whilst she added in the Instagram video: ''We love you guys! Thank you for everything you guys are doing. We're praying for you.''
Meanwhile, Justin recently prayed ''for the world'' on Instagram Live on Thursday, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The 'Yummy' hitmaker said: ''I was going to say a quick prayer, and if you guys agree with me, cool. If you don't, it's also cool, you don't have to believe anything I believe, we have far more in common than we don't. We're all people who are in this together and we're all just trying to figure this whole thing out. I'm going to say a prayer for the world, and, again, this doesn't make me any better because I'm praying, I just think prayer makes people come together.
''God, we thank you so much for this day. I thank you so much that you have everything in control. You know the beginning from the end and you're not surprised by this whole thing that's happening. God, we know that these things don't come from you, that these things are unexplainable, but God, we trust you in these times, and we just ask God that you would make this go away as soon as possible, God. We just thank you so much for who you are and we just ask that you would give us more answers. In your name, we pray. Amen.''
