Josh O'Connor thinks ''LGBT cinema'' is having a ''huge moment''.

The 'God's Own Country' star portrays Johnny Saxby in the drama film, and the star thinks the production is ''relatable'' to a wider audience because of the topic.

Speaking to Shortlist magazine, he said: ''What I like about this story is that Johnny is relatively comfortable in his sexuality; there is less of the internal struggle that's often depicted in LGBT cinema.

''And that is quite a universal feeling among men and women right across the spectrum. I think that is relatable.

''I certainly hope that straight audiences take the time to understand why this is such an important story. It is a wonderful love story.''

And the dark-haired hunk believes movies that depict same sex relationships are becoming more and more popular.

He said: ''LGBT cinema has had a huge moment int he sun so, of course I want that support and momentum to continue to exist.

''Gay sex between two men shouldn't be seen as shocking in terms of what's shown on screen.''

And Josh believes actors and the film industry need to encourage filmmakers to create more gay productions to help their audience ''understand''.

He continued: ''These stories need to be told, and they need to be told in a way that audiences understand''.