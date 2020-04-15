'Tron: Legacy' director Joseph Kosinski is optimistic that a third movie in the series will be made.
Joseph Kosinski believes a third 'Tron' film is still possible.
The 45-year-old filmmaker helmed 'Tron: Legacy' - a sequel to the 1982 sci-fi classic - in 2010, and while a third film in the franchise has yet to come to fruition, he feels the popularity of the series means the flick could still be made.
He told ComicBook.com: ''There's always been an interest since 'Legacy' (for a sequel). There's always been talk and murmuring of doing another and continuing the story.
''I was in China a few years ago and saw them building the 'Tron' ride in Shanghai, which, apparently, is pretty amazing, I would love to experience that at some point.
''I still think it's a nice jewel in the crown of Disney IP and I think there are fans and people petitioning and pushing to continue it inside the halls of Disney. So I think it could happen.
''Like anything, it just needs the right confluence of... it's all about timing and the right elements and everything's got to come together for a movie to happen. I think it's possible and I think it's worthy of it. I think there's enough ideas in the franchise, and the fact that it is so unique and nothing else looks or sounds like it, that 'Tron' story. There is, I think, a future for the franchise and I hope they keep making them.''
Kosinski insisted a potential third 'Tron' movie would need to match the ''ambition'' of the previous films as well as finding the right story.
He added: ''Whenever a 'Tron' comes out, it needs to push the envelope in some way, or every way.
''That's a fundamental requirement of a 'Tron' movie, is it needs to be ambitious on a filmmaking level and hopefully on a narrative level, and the ideas behind it. Steven Lisberger's ideas for the first movie were so ahead of their time. I think it's imperative that that be a part of any 'Tron' movie.''
For that reason, the director doesn't think the franchise would ever run the risk of being over-saturated.
He explained: ''I don't ever see 'Tron' being something where you pump out one every two years. You just can't. They're too hard to make. It's got to be a passion project and it's got to be really reaching for something different and innovative and ambitious, because that's in the DNA of it.''
