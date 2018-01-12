Jorja Smith says Stormzy ''kind of drifted in and out'' during the recording session for their new collaboration.

The 20-year-old singer and the chart-topping MC joined forces for the single 'Let Me Down' and Jorja has lifted the lid on their time in the studio.

During an interview with Beats 1's Zane Lowe, Jorja explained: ''I remember I was in studio with [producer] Ed Thomas.

''And he was playing the chords on the piano and I was singing, and Stormzy kind of drifted in and out - that's kind of what he does on the verse. It was just beautiful and magical. I think we made a really special moment, and he's such a nice guy.''

Meanwhile, Jorja recently revealed how she approaches recording sessions, saying she'll often make little mistakes because she enjoys ''a live performance''.

She said: ''I like live-sounding things.

''I like a live performance, so I make like little mistakes, because that's what makes perfect, the mistakes.''

As well as being a big fan of Stormzy, Jorja is a huge admirer of Amy Winehouse, and the British singer hopes to make a similar mark in the music business to the late star.

Jorga admitted she envied the music icon for penning one song in particular from her debut studio album 'Frank'.

She shared: ''There's none of her songs that I skip. My favourite is 'I Wish You Sent Me Flying'. I wish I wrote that.''