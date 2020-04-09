Jordyn Woods told her friends she was filming an ''action TV show'' to cover the fact she was competing on 'The Masked Singer'.

The 22-year-old reality star was unmasked as The Kangaroo on Wednesday (08.04.20) episode of the singing series and though her pals had their suspicions that she was the voice behind the marsupial, she tried to cover her tracks by making out she had an exciting acting project in the pipeline.

She told EW.com: '' A lot of people did reach out. They would be like, 'I'm so proud of you.' I'm like, 'What are you talking about?' If I don't say anything, now it looks suspicious. I would say how tired I was because I was working the day before.

''And they were like, 'Oh, what are you working on?' I'd say, 'Oh, just an action pilot. I'm going to be on a new action TV show and it requires a lot of running, so I'm just drained.'

''Little did they know I'm actually running around in a kangaroo costume.''

The former 'Life of Kylie' star didn't even tell her grandparents she was taking part in the show.

She said: ''The only people who knew were my family ... my mom and my sister and my brothers. I didn't tell my grandparents, my aunts, my uncles, my friends. I just felt like it was better for it to be a mystery.''

Despite the secrecy, many viewers had guessed at Jordyn's identity after the first episode of the show and she admitted she hadn't realised how ''distinctive'' she is until taking part in the series.

She said: ''I guess I'm very distinctive. I didn't realise how distinctive my voice is, the cadence of it, the slight rasp to it, how I walk, my little laugh that I do all the time.

''So people were quick on it. I thought I had at least a few episodes before I was discovered, but right away from the first one everyone knew it was me, which I guess is cool.''