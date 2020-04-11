Jordyn Woods was inspired to start singing by Jaden Smith.

The 22-year-old model recently took part in US celebrity singing competition 'The Masked Singer', and has said it was Jaden Smith - the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith - who was the ''biggest motivator'' for her to start singing in public.

Jordyn - who is a family friend of Jaden's - said: ''Jaden's been one of my biggest motivators from the beginning. Last year, when I was just in the house, I started writing and teaching myself how to play the piano and he's one of the first people that was like, 'Jordyn, where's the album?' And this was before I even went on the show or anything. He always pushed me to really do something. So, now it's finally happening.''

The beauty - who was eliminated from the Fox show this week - admitted she struggled to find the ''confidence'' to perform on stage during her time on the show, but wishes she could have progressed to the final so she could have shown more of her range to the judging panel.

She added: ''The hardest part [of being on the show] was finding the confidence to come out on stage every day. As you kept going it got more and more fun, but I was still equally as nervous every show ... I've never performed on stage, ever.

''I wish I made it to the finale. I probably would have done a few more upbeat songs or something that I could add a little more choreography to. I think that my next song was going to be 'All the Stars' by SZA and Kendrick Lamar. I would've loved to do that 'cause I was gonna rap a little bit.''

And now her time on the show is over, Jordyn hopes to pursue a singing career and release an album by the end of this year.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''I have not been able to get to the studio. But as soon as everything clears up and we can leave again and I can get to the studio, that is as soon as you guys will get [an album]. Hopefully before the end of 2020. And I'm talking, like, as soon as possible.

''I'm going to most likely start my own label and be signed under myself rather than going to a label.''