'Spider-Man: Homecoming' director Jon Watts is in talks to helm a sequel.

The 36-year-old movie-maker is reportedly in discussions about directing the next film in the series, which has Tom Holland playing the central role of Peter Parker.

Jon's coming-of-age teen story focused on the high-school life of a young Spider-Man and has seemingly been well received by Sony and Marvel, who have opened talks about a sequel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film has already earned more than $468.3 million at the box office worldwide and also stars the likes of Michael Keaton, Zendaya and Robert Downey Jr.

The report comes shortly after Jon hinted that the 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' sequel could feature the superhero's 'spider-sense'.

One of the webslinger's key superpowers is his 'spider-sense', which allows him super-reflexes and to anticipate attacks, and in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', this special ability was absent.

But Jon said: ''The idea was, again, just you want to make this movie be less about things you've already seen before, and you've definitely already seen a spider sense sequence done extremely well in Marc Webb's and Sam Raimi's movies.

''It could be something that develops over time or we can do it in a different way. It's something that seemed like maybe there's a cool thing to do with that eventually, but let's not crowd this movie with something we've already seen before. I'm just making things up right now, but it could be something like you're saying that develops over time.''