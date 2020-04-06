Jon M.Chu has promised that his adaptation of 'In The Heights' will be released in cinemas.

The 40-year-old director helmed the project, which is an adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical of the same name, but it had its release, initially slated for June, delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jon is determined for it to be release in cinemas once they re-open rather than his movie come out only on home release.

Speaking to Variety After-Show, he said: ''I hate the word 'indefinitely' because it's sort of open-ended. We're gonna have a date. It's just about if we choose a date now, we'd probably have to shift it later. So, we're not going to commit to one now.''

The film, which stars Anthony Ramos and Leslie Grace, centres on the Hispanic area of Washington Heights in Manhattan and Jon feels that the community deserves to be represented on the big screen.

The 'G.I. Joe: Retaliation' director explained: ''What we are committed to is, it's going to be in a theatre. It demands to be in a theatre.

''This community lived a life that deserved to be on the big screen and celebrated in the biggest magical way, (and) we're going to deliver that.''

Jon also admitted that he little interest in exploring his Asian heritage through his movies until he made 'Crazy Rich Asians', the hit rom-com starring Henry Golding.

The filmmaker - whose mother, Ruth Chu, was born in Taiwan and his father, Lawrence Chu, born in the Chinese province of Sichuan - commented: ''If I made something about me being Asian then, I would always be the Asian guy in the group. And I just didn't - I wanted to be a filmmaker. I wanted to be seen as a filmmaker. So, that is baggage. This is like a therapy session. I'm really unpacking things right now.''

Jon hopes his success in the industry can inspire more diversity in Hollywood.

He said: ''Success to me and change to me in Hollywood, is having so many more voices.''