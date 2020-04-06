Jon M.Chu has insisted that his adaptation of 'In The Heights' will receive a cinematic release after its release was put on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Jon M.Chu has promised that his adaptation of 'In The Heights' will be released in cinemas.
The 40-year-old director helmed the project, which is an adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical of the same name, but it had its release, initially slated for June, delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Jon is determined for it to be release in cinemas once they re-open rather than his movie come out only on home release.
Speaking to Variety After-Show, he said: ''I hate the word 'indefinitely' because it's sort of open-ended. We're gonna have a date. It's just about if we choose a date now, we'd probably have to shift it later. So, we're not going to commit to one now.''
The film, which stars Anthony Ramos and Leslie Grace, centres on the Hispanic area of Washington Heights in Manhattan and Jon feels that the community deserves to be represented on the big screen.
The 'G.I. Joe: Retaliation' director explained: ''What we are committed to is, it's going to be in a theatre. It demands to be in a theatre.
''This community lived a life that deserved to be on the big screen and celebrated in the biggest magical way, (and) we're going to deliver that.''
Jon also admitted that he little interest in exploring his Asian heritage through his movies until he made 'Crazy Rich Asians', the hit rom-com starring Henry Golding.
The filmmaker - whose mother, Ruth Chu, was born in Taiwan and his father, Lawrence Chu, born in the Chinese province of Sichuan - commented: ''If I made something about me being Asian then, I would always be the Asian guy in the group. And I just didn't - I wanted to be a filmmaker. I wanted to be seen as a filmmaker. So, that is baggage. This is like a therapy session. I'm really unpacking things right now.''
Jon hopes his success in the industry can inspire more diversity in Hollywood.
He said: ''Success to me and change to me in Hollywood, is having so many more voices.''
It's been five years since Purity Ring released Another Eternity, but little has changed in their overall sound and macabre lyrical themes now that...
We need music now more than ever.
Mystery Jets, Purity Ring and more coming soon...
Just over two years since the release of her vibrant debut album, Anna Burch is back with her second full-length album: 'If You're Dreaming'.
What have we been listening to on repeat?
The Chats' debut album High Risk Behaviour is the most punk thing we've heard in years.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
It's been five years since Purity Ring released Another Eternity, but little has changed in their overall sound and macabre lyrical themes now that...
We need music now more than ever.
Mystery Jets, Purity Ring and more coming soon...
Just over two years since the release of her vibrant debut album, Anna Burch is back with her second full-length album: 'If You're Dreaming'.
What have we been listening to on repeat?
The Chats' debut album High Risk Behaviour is the most punk thing we've heard in years.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Cindy and Jim Green is a young, married couple who are looking forward to starting...