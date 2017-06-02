Not everyone can have the most perfectly chiselled beach bodies and flawless athletic skills as the cast of 'Baywatch', and that's why Jon Bass is there - to remind us of the reality of the situation. And also that a good body isn't the most important thing about saving lives.

Jon Bass and others at the 'Baywatch' premiere

Jon Bass plays Ronnie Greenbaum; the funny, awkward dude who the hottest girl (CJ Parker played by Kelly Rohrbach) ultimately falls for. He's definitely much more technologically capable than physically, though he is one hell of a dancer at the local beach disco, and he spends the movie just marvelling at the lifeguards' physiques and abilities.

'It's super fun to play Ronnie because he kind of is the only normal person on Baywatch', Jon explains. 'Everyone else has these like insane bodies, these insane physical strengths, and then Ronnie's sort of just standing there going, 'How are you all doing this?!''

Watch the trailer for 'Baywatch' here:

In fact, Ronnie is basically representing all the normal sized people watching the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario and others in the film. 'He's sort of the lens into the normal person being like, 'This is insane. Do you guys not notice how insane all this is?' he added. Indeed, while the other stars took up a lot of heavy training for their roles, it looks like he got to take it a little easier - and yet he's still one of the best characters.

Jon Bass is best known for starring in comedies like the series 'Big Time in Hollywood, FL' or the movies 'All Nighter' and 'Jane Wants a Boyfriend'. However, he also appeared in the Jeff Nichols-directed, Academy Award nominated 1960s biopic 'Loving' with Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton. His only upcoming project is a short film called 'Meet Cute' starring Shelby Fero and Michael Minto.

'Baywatch' is in theatres now.