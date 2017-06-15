Released back in 2014, action-thriller flick 'John Wick' was a huge hit with the critics. Starring Keanu Reeves in the titular role, the film sees the former hitman come out of retirement to track down gangsters who stole his relatively normal life away from him. It's a tense and exciting romp and was such a success that the sequel, subtitled 'Chapter 2' hit the big screen earlier this year.

Keanu Reeves has starred as John Wick across two movies to-date

Once again, Reeves' performance and the overarching movie gained big praise and ever since, there's been talk of a television show based in the same world coming to fans at some point in the near future. Now that show has a working title - 'The Continental' - and director Chad Stahleski has opened up a little about what we may be able to expect if it makes it to screens.

Stahelski teased of the series, according to IndieWire: "They've got a really good structure. It's very tied to the film [in that] it's about the Continentals all over the world, how certain people come into that world, and what happens in relation to those people, which is cool. I think the world is verh vast, and everything I've heard from it is very positive... It's something that [the] studio seems very, very intent on [making] and very, very behind."

He went on to add that whilst Wick would likely "make an appearance", he wouldn't be the focus of the show, instead allowing time to "expand to all the different characters and follow them throughout their journey."

"You can be with the consigliere, concierge, the sommelier," he explained. "You can be with all these different characters and walk through the world in different aspects; ones that I'm a little limited [from exploring] by staying with my lead guy."

It's going to be very interesting to see this direction travelled by those working on the TV show. It's certainly a risk to bring the world of 'John Wick' to television without the leading man himself being in each and every episode, but it may prove to be one that pays off in spades.

We'll bring you more information on 'The Continental' as and when we get it.