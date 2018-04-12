A child's first word is a precious moment, but a child's best 'Beyonce' is something else entirely. John Legend recently opened up about the moment his daughter first uttered the name of the superstar, though confessed that he wouldn't share to her who bit the singer at that notorious party.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at the Grammy Awards

Ellen DeGeneres brought up the subject of that story, famously relayed by Tiffany Haddish, where Beyonce was bitten on the face by an unknown celebrity at the after-party of a Jay-Z concert. It seems to have become the biggest celebrity secret of who would do such a thing, with Chrissy Teigen revealing that she found it. John Legend isn't saying anything about it though.

'We weren't there, first of all, but we know people that were there and they know who it was', he explained. 'We know who it was and we not talking about it.'

Changing the subject, he confided about something way more important in regards to his daughter, who turns 2-years-old this week.

'Speaking of Luna, she had a milestone yesterday. She said 'Beyonce' for the first time', he said. 'I was like, 'That was Luna's first 'Beyonce', I feel like I should write it down in a baby book'. We were listening to 'Lemonade' in the car and Chrissy and I were talking about Beyonce and Luna just starts saying things that we say now. And she said 'Beyonce' in the car.'

He insists that Luna is just as in the dark about who bit Beyonce as everyone else, however, though he did confirm that it was indeed a 'famous person'.

'Famous person? Not actress? A singer?' Ellen quizzed, with poor John telling her: 'I'm not even... I'm done.'

We may never know who bit Beyonce's face at this rate, but we're Luna will get it out of her parents in a few years time.