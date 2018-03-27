When 'Stranger Things' first made its debut, it became an instant hit and one of Netflix's biggest original series. From creators Ross and Matt Duffer, the show would take viewers back to the 80s, on a sci-fi adventure like none we'd seen before. Though there were hints and obvious influences from pop culture we've seen throughout the years, the narrative being followed was one completely unique, and really hit the right notes with audiences.

Joe Keery stars as Steve Harrington in Netflix original series 'Stranger Things'

Of course, with such a stellar storyline of course comes the shocks and twists, some of which have called off fan-favourite characters. With danger lurking around every corner, viewers have been wary of just who might bite the dust next, but it would seem one particular person is in the clear.

Joe Keery may not have been a loveable rogue for the majority of 'Stranger Things' season 1, but during the latter episodes and many of those he appeared in through the second season, his character Steve Harrington seemed to step into more of a fatherly role for the younger characters. Those watching at home aren't the only ones to completely fall in love with Steve, as it would seem producers have now given him immunity from getting the chop.

Speaking with TVLine, executive producer Shawn Levy promised: "Honestly, the day Steve Harrington dies is the day I walk off this show. I just can't live in a world without Steve Harrington. And I think a lot of us feel that way." He went on to say that "Steve is safe" for the foreseeable future, making him one of the most solid characters the series has ever had.

Exactly what will go down in the show's upcoming third season remains to be seen, but we can be sure that The Mind Flayer will be making a return at some point, after being banished from Hawkins, but not completely defeated. We of course will also be likely to see more versions of The Demogorgon, such as the Demo-Dogs that ran rampant through season 2.

It's going to be a bumpy ride, so to know that at least one character will come out of it all with his life still in tact is a heartwarming thing!

'Stranger Things' seasons 1-2 are available now on Netflix. Season 3 is expected to debut in 2019.