Joe Exotic's Spotify streams are increasing by 18 percent a day.

The controversial GW Zoo owner's musical efforts were featured in the hugely popular Netflix docuseries, 'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness', and following the success of the show, Joe has seen his Spotify streams increase dramatically.

One of Joe's tracks, titled 'I Saw A Tiger', was added to Spotify on March 30 following a clamouring from fans to get it added to the platform, and in less than two weeks, the zookeeper has managed to gain listeners in every one of Spotify's 79 markets.

As of Tuesday (14.04.20), Joe is averaging an 18 percent daily increase in streams, with the majority of streams coming from those aged between 25 and 29.

Denmark is the country streaming 'I Saw A Tiger' at a higher rate than any other country, with the UK coming in second place, and Ireland rounding out the top three.

Iceland and Norway take up spots four and five, with New Zealand, Australia, Sweden, the USA, and Canada finishing off the top 10.

Joe's music became a talking point after it was featured in the Netflix documentary, particularly the track 'Here Kitty Kitty', which includes lyrics accusing his nemesis - Big Cat Rescue animal sanctuary owner Carole Baskin - of murdering her missing former husband Don Lewis and feeding him to her tigers.

The accompanying music video saw a Carole lookalike feeding flesh to Joe's own tigers.

However, journalist Rick Kirkham - who was filming his own reality series about Joe's life at GW Zoo when the documentary was filmed - has spilled that all the songs were recorded by country duo The Clinton Johnson Band, with Joe simply lip-synching in the videos.

Rick said: ''One time, Joe got a little bit drunk and high, and we actually coaxed him into singing part of one of the songs. He couldn't even hold a tune.

''It was just so ludicrous. It was a big joke within the crew and staff that it wasn't him [singing in the videos] - but he was damned insistent to anyone and everyone, including us and my studio crew, that that was him.''

Joe - real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage - is currently serving a 22-year jail sentence for two counts of murder-for-hire, relating to his plan to have Carole assassinated, and 17 other wildlife-related charges.

Carole has never faced any charges relating to the disappearance of her former husband.