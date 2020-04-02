Joe Exotic has been placed in ''COVID-19 isolation'' in jail, his husband Dillon Passage has revealed.
Joe Exotic has been placed in ''COVID-19 isolation'' in jail.
The 'Tiger King' star - who is serving a 22-year jail sentence for paying a hit man $3,000 to kill his enemy Carole Baskin - usually speaks to his husband Dillon Passage ''three to five times'' day but after recently moving from a prison where there were confirmed cases of coronavirus to a new facility, they haven't had any contact.
Speaking to Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show 'Radio Andy', Dillon said: ''We speak like three to five times every day, but since he's been moved to this new facility, they are putting him on a COVID-19 isolation because of the previous jail he was at, there were cases.
''I've yet to speak to him since he moved.''
Asked if Joe - whose real name is Joseph Madonado-Passage - is ''in his own COVID-19 quarantine'', Dillon clarified: ''From what I know, yes.''
Joe and Dillon tied the knot in December 2017 after dating for a ''little over two weeks''.
And Dillon, who was just 22 when they wed, admitted being around tigers was part of the appeal of Joe, now 57.
He said: ''I mean, I was in a really bad place when I met Joe.
''I was just going through a lot of things, I was an addict.
''Being around the animals gave me a purpose. It felt like I was actually doing something with my life. It brought me out of my depression. It was like my own little rehab.
''Joe never once encouraged me to do any drugs. I mean, I smoked a lot of weed. But that's literally it.''
And though his husband is behind bars, Dillon has vowed to stand by him.
He said: ''I do love Joe, he's been there for me through my darkest times and I'm not just going to dip out and abandon him when he needs me most...
''I am very loyal to Joe. He doesn't want me to be alone, you know. But he also doesn't want me to move on, if that makes sense. He doesn't want me to leave, that's his thing. But I've assured him that I'm not.''
'Acoustic Soul' was released on this day (March 27th) in 2001.
The Chats' debut album High Risk Behaviour is the most punk thing we've heard in years.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
What do you need to know about buying headphones?
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
James Righton's latest album is well-produced, well-arranged and put together very proficiently and professionally.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Long Goodbye is the scariest thing you'll watch this year.