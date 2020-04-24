Jodie Turner-Smith has thanked fans for their well-wishes after she gave birth to her first child with husband Joshua Jackson.

The 33-year-old model and the 'Dawson's Creek' star welcomed a baby girl into the world this month, and whilst Jodie was tweeting about her spouse's show 'Little Fires Everywhere', she took the time to thank everyone for their kind messages.

She wrote: ''Thanks everyone! I'm a mother! (sic)''

One follower posted a GIF of Joshua as Pacey Witter in the hit drama 'Dawson's Creek', and wrote: ''With PACEY WHITTER I mean you win at life (sic)'', to which Jodie gushed: ''Even better - with Joshua Jackson! (sic)''

She then heaped praise on Hulu mini-series 'Little Fires Everywhere', in which Joshua plays Bill Richardson.

She wrote: ''I honestly can barely tweet, it's so good #LittleFiresEverywhere. (sic)''

Jodie admitted that the stories of the mothers in the series - which explores ''the ferocious pull of motherhood'' - ''hit'' her much harder now she has a child of her own.

She added: ''Each of those mothers stories hit me a bit differently this week... beautiful storytelling by all involved! (sic)''

Meanwhile, Joshua previously admitted waiting to welcome their baby into the world amid the global coronavirus pandemic had been ''a bit stressful''.

He said: ''Obviously, it's a bit stressful right now and we're just trying to figure out how to be smart about being quarantined.

''The medical system right now is a little bit difficult, so we're figuring it out day by day. But she's healthy and the baby's healthy, so that's important.''

Joshua also revealed he's been getting parenting tips from Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington.

Speaking about his 'Little Fires Everywhere' co-stars, he said: ''Both of them were incredibly helpful. Both of them are not just actresses, but they run their own companies. They're both mothers.

''They've integrated their family life and their professional life in a way that seems very healthy.''