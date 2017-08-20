Though they were best friends in recent years, the bad blood between Jay Z and Kanye West is something that's still plaguing their relationship, with the two failing to move past their rift because of what Jay says was an attack on his family.

Jay Z isn't happy with his former friend Kanye West

West dissed Jay's family, including his superstar wife Beyonce during a concert last year, and now Jay has finally spoken out in public about how he feels about the whole situation.

According to Us Weekly, Jay explained: "The whole point is, 'You got hurt because this person was talking about you on a stage'. But what really hurt me was, you can’t bring my kid or my wife into it. Kanye’s my little brother. He’s talked about me 100 times. He made a song called ‘Big Brother.’ We’ve gotten past bigger issues. But you brought my family into it, now it’s a problem with me. That’s a real, real problem. And he knows it’s a problem."

He added: "I know he knows, because we’ve never let this much space go between one of our disagreements, and we’ve had many because that’s who we are. That’s what I like about him. He’s an honest person, he’s open and he’ll say things and he’s wrong a lot of times and he’ll confront it."

West and Jay were previously in business together on music streaming company Tidal, but the ties were severed because of their personal disagreements, leading to a financial dispute and West threatening to take the company to court for millions of dollars.

The comments come as Jay takes to the stage at this year's V Festival, where he performed 'Numb/Encore' in tribute to the late Chester Bennington. The Linkin Park performer died on July 20, taking his own life.

Jay also recently released his single 'Moonlight', along with the accompanying music video that appeared to be a tribute to hit NBC series 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S', and also referenced the confusion at the 2017 Oscars, where 'La La Land' was announced as Best Picture, before the award was then given to 'Moonlight'.

This feud looks like one that could roll on for some time. We hope they sort their beef out however, as they made some brilliant music during their friendship!