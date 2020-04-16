Jake Quickenden has admitted lockdown nearly ''tore apart'' his relationship.

The 31-year-old singer and his partner Sophie Church - who has six-year-old son Freddie from a previous relationship - are not used to spending as much time together as they have been since social distancing laws were imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus, and although he ultimately thinks it's brought them closer, they've also been arguing a lot.

He admitted: ''For the first week or so, it nearly tore us apart. But we're starting to get used to it.

''Even though we live together, we're not usually with each other this much so it's been a shock. But it's nice.

''We've also got Freddie running around, tearing the place to pieces.

''We don't really get any 'us' time, but we're working on it and we've definitely become closer.

''But we've been arguing, like over the housework and me leaving my socks around.

''I think a lot of people will argue over stupid little things.''

The former 'Dancing On Ice' champion has enjoyed helping with Freddie's home learning while Sophie, an accountant, has been working.

Asked if he's helped with Freddie's school work, he told new! magazine: ''We do a lot. I love doing that stuff with Freddie anyway.

''He's obviously got his parents but I'm somebody else in his life so it's nice to try to be a good role model.

''And we did a few home PE workouts together until Joe Wicks took over!

''But yeah, I try to help as much as possible.

''Soph is working at home so I sit down with him while she's trying to work.''

Jake and Sophie are ''definitely'' planning to have a child together in the near future.

Asked about baby plans, he confirmed: ''That's definitely on the cards. I'm kind of glad it didn't happen now with everything that's going on because it would have been a nightmare.

''But I think it's definitely in the future. I'm 31 - I'm not getting any younger.''

And the couple have been talking about getting married after five years together.

Jake said: ''You always have it in the back of your mind when you're in a relationship.

''But we always say that you don't know what's around the corner.

''They're the kind of things we're looking forward to, but we're not putting too much pressure on anything.''