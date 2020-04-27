Jade Thirlwall has been ''missing'' penis while in lockdown.

The Little Mix star has been self-isolating with two of her friends during the coronavirus pandemic, and has revealed the one thing she's missing about regular life is having sex.

Jade made the confession after revealing she made a pie in the shape of a penis, and said she had chosen the design because she wanted to create a pie sculpture of the thing she's missing most.

Speaking to BBC Radio One's Scott Mills and Chris Stark, she said: I love cooking a pie. It's because it's dead easy, I just buy the ready to roll.''

And when complimented by Scott on her penis pie, she added: ''Thanks guys, really appreciate that. I'm here alone in the flat with two friends and we all decided to put what we were missing on the pie.''

Despite missing male genitals, Jade said last year she wasn't ''a***ed'' about finding a man to settle down with after splitting from rocker Jed Elliott in August.

Speaking about her hopes for 2020, she said: ''I'm looking forward to showing the world more of the things that I'm passionate about. Me and the girls have got some really exciting projects coming up!

''Maybe I'll find a man by then but either way I'm not a***d.''

Meanwhile, Jade previously explained that she and Jed had decided to split due to their hectic work schedules.

A source close to the duo insisted that Jade and Jed would remain good friends, but that their relationship had simply ''run its course''.

The insider said at the time of their split: ''Jade and Jed have decided to end the relationship. There is honestly no big drama, it has just sadly run its course...

''They spent so much time apart as Jed is on tour constantly in the USA with his band The Struts and obviously Jade is super busy with Little Mix promo - and about to start a massive LM5 Tour. The split is amicable and they remain mates.''