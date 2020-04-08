'Love Island' star Jack Fowler's debut single 'Back To Yours' was written for Drake.

The 24-year-old reality star - who appeared on the 2018 series of the ITV2 dating show - recently launched his music career with the R&B track and he has revealed that the hip-hop superstar was offered the song, but he turned it down.

Jack - who is managed by Blue's Simon Webbe - told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Hundreds of writers put songs in a pot for Drake to select.

''Back To Yours' didn't make his final cut so Simon brought it to me.

''I look up to artists like Drake, Justin Bieber and even old-school artists like Justin Timberlake.''

Jack tweeted in September that he had met the 'One Dance' hitmaker, writing: 'Yo I met Drake last night. That is all I have to say.''

Several 'Love Island' stars have had a go at music, with Eyal Booker, Wes Nelson, Samira Mighty and Zara McDermott competing as a group on last year's 'The X Factor: Celebrity'.

Whilst Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay released 'Little Bit Leave It' in 2017 as Chris & Kem.

But the personal trainer and former footballer has insisted he is the first to take a serious shot at becoming a musician.

He added: ''No one from 'Love Island' has stepped into music wholeheartedly.

''Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay released a track but it wasn't what they really wanted.

''I've sung all my life and I just want to make music that people enjoy listening to.

''If I didn't take this opportunity it would be because I was worried about what people thought of me.''