British rapper J Hus has been removed from the bill of this year’s Wireless Festival, following his recent arrest and criminal charge for carrying a knife.

The 23 year old star, whose real name is Momodou Jallow, was arrested in Stratford in east London back on June 23rd and eventually released on a £100,000 bail earlier this week. Under the terms of his bail, he is restricted from entering certain areas of the capital, including Hackney, Tower Hamlets, Barking and Dagenham ahead of a pre-trial hearing on July 20th.

He had been due to perform at the 2018 Wireless Festival this weekend at London’s Finsbury Park, alongside a bill impressively rich with British rappers like Krept & Konan, but the organisers have decided with just days to go to replace him on the bill.

J Hus performing in Liverpool in May 2017

It comes just a few days after a similar festival cancellation, after it was announced last week that J Hus would be missing out on his slot at Glasgow’s TRNSMT last weekend.

J Hus himself has apologised since on Twitter to his fanbase, writing: “Been seeing a lot of support from fans, artists and family. I appreciate everything, trust me. Shout-out my team for the work behind the scenes. Also sorry for the cancelled live dates I’ve missed out on.”

It’s an unfortunate development in what’s been a sensational couple of years for J Hus, becoming one of Britain’s most successful rap stars after his debut album Common Sense was nominated for three BRIT Awards on top of a nod for the Mercury Prize after obtaining a gold certification. His latest release, an EP titled Big Spang, came out at the end of May this year.

All this he achieved after coming close to death, when he was hospitalised in September 2015 after being stabbed five times.

