J. August Richards has admitted coming out as gay was one of the ''best days'' of his life.

The 46-year-old actor discussed his sexuality with 'Council of Dads' co-star Sarah Wayne Callies on Instagram Live earlier this week and he has thanked his fans for the ''avalanche of love'' he has experienced since then.

Alongside a photo of himself in a rainbow t-shirt, the actor wrote on Instagram: ''Everyone said it would be but nothing could have prepared me.

''Yesterday was one of the best days of my life. 'Thank you' feels like cheap words to describe the depths of the gratitude I feel for your support and the crushing avalanche of LOVE I felt aimed at me yesterday.(sic)''

The 'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D' star admitted the idea of coming out had previously been ''terrifying'' to him.

He added: ''Who knew that something I once thought of as terrifying had within it something so beautiful... For every comment, like, emoji, repost, phone call, text message, everything.

''I felt it ALL... Thank you!!! #PRIDE #LGBTQ #BlackLGBTQ #ComingOut #SelfLove #SelfAcceptance.(sic)''

The actor came out after admitting he felt a sense of responsibility when taking on the role of Dr. Oliver Post, a married gay father, in 'Council of Dads'.

He said earlier this week: ''If I think about why I even got involved in this industry, it was really to combat oppression.

''I knew how I was affected by the people of colour I saw on television -- or that I didn't see on television -- so, this being a married, gay man, with a family, you know I realise that on television, I don't take anything I do lightly, and you have an opportunity to put an image into millions of homes. I wanted that image to be honest and I wanted it to be correct.

''So, honestly, it required me to show up fully in a way that I don't always when I'm working.

''I knew that I could not portray this gay man honestly without letting you all know that I was a gay man myself. And I've never done that with the people that I've worked with.

''That responsibility carried me to do that because I knew how important it is to other people out there, like me, who would need to see that role model, so I took that responsibility very seriously.''