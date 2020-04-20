Iskra Lawrence has given birth to her first child.

The 29-year-old model has confirmed she and her boyfriend Philip Payne welcomed their baby into the world at their house, but declined to share any further details about the baby, including its sex, gender or weight.

Alongside a photo of her heavily pregnant, she wrote on Instagram: ''I have no idea how to even think right now let alone 'do an announcement post'' but I feel so close to so many of you'.

''You've been my online fam for so many years and I'm beyond overwhelmed to tell you baby P has arrived.

''Me and daddy @philipapayne are taking time to be in awe that we are now a family of three and when I'm ready I cannot wait to share more details with you all on my home birth and this tiny human that we love beyond measure.''

The British star admitted she's still trying to work out how much of her baby's life to share online because she wants to protect their privacy but needs to balance that with her usual openness with fans.

She wrote: ''Thanks for reading all of this, we are all safe and well and just in heaven - it's going to be a huge decision to figure out how much to share online with millions of people and as you know most of you have shown nothing but kindness but we also have received death threats and hate so I'm feeling super protective and never want my baby to feel like we over exposed them and they never got the choice whether they wanted intimate details or photos shared - so it's new territory because I'm very open with you all about many aspects of my life and health etc... so thank you again sending you all so so much love.''

Iskra also reassured her fans she won't be disappearing offline while she adjusts to motherhood as she's made some videos for them while quarantining at home.

In her announcement, which was posted on Sunday (19.04.20), she wrote: ''I cannot thank you all enough of the love and support through this journey.

During quarantine I made lots of content I'm still excited to share and knew that when baby arrived I'd want to take time off, so I have scheduled some YouTube videos like the one today about all my fave maternity dresses so you can have some glam options during pregnancy.

''And I'll be uploading 2 baking videos too including my official banoffee pie that you've been asking about hehe.(sic)''