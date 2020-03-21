They dropped their latest single Big Monster last month and now UK punk band I am HER, featuring Julie Riley from 90s cult band Rosa Mota, are here talking to us about life as a 100% DIY band, while still having a homelife and steady jobs to look after.

For those who may be new to your music, how best would you describe your sound?

Lo-fi alt-punk. Our aim is to keep it as simple as possible so it's just acoustic guitar and drums - adding in a pedal very occasionally.

What challenges have you faced in the music industry so far?

The trickiest bit is finding the time to sort everything. We are totally DIY, we do and pay for everything ourselves (rehearsing, recording etc). This means we have to keep up the day job but this in turn means there is less time to do everything. Self-promotion and securing gigs takes time.

How difficult would you say this career path is in terms of making a name for yourself?

It's tricky because of the above reasons. You really have to dedicate yourself to this full time but having daughters and work means this is not possible so instead I just have to work round the clock!

How important is it for you to have creative control over the work you produce?

It is extremely important. Cannot say it strongly enough. It is the sole reason for doing this; to make, say, create something of our own. What else is there? Especially in times like these when we are governed by politicians and policies that I did not vote for. We all have to have a sense of self and autonomy. If we cannot have it in the music we make what is the point?

Where do you draw influence and inspiration from for your work?

Everywhere, everyone and every experience. That blended with the music I listen to, the books I have read, the plays and films I have seen. So life, art and community.

If you could collaborate with anybody going forward, who would you choose and why?

Eeek - that is a tough one. Having been in a band of 5 before it is now really nice to be in a pared back set-up because it is very liberating and much more focused. However, I know that working with others takes you places and sparks ideas that you might never have had alone so I absolutely enjoy that about working with new people. If we are talking dream team I would probably say some of my idols... PJ Harvey, Kristin Hersh - it would be amazing to see their process, even if it is to learn that it is not a process.

Tell us a random, funny fact about you that not many people know.

I once drove Thom Yorke home across Dartmoor from the Party at the End of the World at 6am. We were in a Citroen 2 CV that was about to run out of petrol. We were at the same uni in Exeter and the 'Party' was the performance art project of some of my drama group.

Do you have definitive aims or goals for your career?

The approach is very organic and to keep going where it takes us but I suppose the ultimate goal is to make enough money from it to be able to give up the day job so that we can focus even more on this and be the best that we can be at it.

Where do you hope to be this time next year?

Ooh - would love to be recording/releasing our second album and have some festivals lined up.

What should we expect from you in the coming weeks and months?

We are currently working hard to secure more gigs/festivals so hopefully you can expect more opportunities to see us live and in turn for us to keep making our show better. Our next show is 9th April at The Piper in St Leonards, Hastings. It is a Loud Women show that I am helping to pull together and we have an awesome line up - Arxx, Lambrini Girls, Gulls and of course ourselves! I am presently trying to set up mini-tour and secure a couple of festivals as well as working on new material. We are close to having enough for our second album but thinking we might lock ourselves away for a week or 2 to work on that.