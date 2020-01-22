Don't miss the K-pop titans' return to Europe.
Everyone's favourite K-Pop band BTS will be returning to the UK capital for the first time in a year and nine months for two epic shows at Twickenham Stadium in July 2020, as part of their Map of the Soul world tour. The announcement comes five days after the group unveiled their first single of the year, Black Swan.
BTS at the 34th Golden Disk Awards in Seoul, South Korea / Photo Credit: Young Ho/SIPA USA/PA Images
The band played a handful of shows in Asia last year, but will return to the West in April with the US leg of their tour, which kicks off on April 25th at Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium. First though, they'll commence the tour with four dates in their hometown of Seoul between April 11th and 19th.
So far not all of the dates for the US leg have been announced, but they will be followed by a double-bill in Fukuoka, Japan before they finally return to the UK to play Twickenham Stadium on July 3rd and 4th. Unfortunately, they will be their only Map of the Soul dates in the UK but they will follow up with two shows at Berlin's Olympiastadion and Barcelona's Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys that same month.
The rest of the Summer will see them back in Japan, which means there's just a total of six dates in Europe so if you want tickets, you'll have to move fast.
Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday, February 7th at 3PM UTC over at Livenation.com, but if become a member of the group's official ARMY fanclub you'll get access to the pre-sales on February 5th. There's also a general Verified Fan presale on February 6th, which you can sign up for here.
BTS recently released their newest single Black Swan, which is taken from their fouth Korean-language album (and seventh overall) Map of the Soul: 7. It's a follow-up to 2019's Map of the Soul: Persona EP and is set to be released on February 21st 2020 via Big Hit Entertainment.
2020 Tour Dates:
SOUTH KOREA
April 11/12/18/19 - Seoul Olympic Stadium, Seoul
NORTH AMERICA
April 25/26 - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara
May 2/3 - Rose Bowl, Pasadena
May 9/10 - Cotton Bowl, Dallas
May 14 - Camping World Stadium, Orlando
May 17 - Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta
May 23/24 - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
May 27 - FedExField, Landover
May 30/31 - Rogers Centre, Toronto
June 5/6 - Soldier Field, Chicago
June 13/14 - TBA
JAPAN
June 28/29 - Fukuoka PayPay Dome, Fukuoka
EUROPE
July 3/4 - Twickenham Stadium, London
July 11/12 - Olympiastadion, Berlin
July 17/18 - Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona
JAPAN
July 23/25/26/30 - Kyocera Dome, Osaka
August 1/2 - Kyocera Dome, Osaka
August 7/8 - MetLife Dome, Saitama
September 1/2 - Tokyo Dome, Tokyo
