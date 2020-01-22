Everyone's favourite K-Pop band BTS will be returning to the UK capital for the first time in a year and nine months for two epic shows at Twickenham Stadium in July 2020, as part of their Map of the Soul world tour. The announcement comes five days after the group unveiled their first single of the year, Black Swan.

BTS at the 34th Golden Disk Awards in Seoul, South Korea / Photo Credit: Young Ho/SIPA USA/PA Images

The band played a handful of shows in Asia last year, but will return to the West in April with the US leg of their tour, which kicks off on April 25th at Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium. First though, they'll commence the tour with four dates in their hometown of Seoul between April 11th and 19th.

So far not all of the dates for the US leg have been announced, but they will be followed by a double-bill in Fukuoka, Japan before they finally return to the UK to play Twickenham Stadium on July 3rd and 4th. Unfortunately, they will be their only Map of the Soul dates in the UK but they will follow up with two shows at Berlin's Olympiastadion and Barcelona's Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys that same month.

The rest of the Summer will see them back in Japan, which means there's just a total of six dates in Europe so if you want tickets, you'll have to move fast.

Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday, February 7th at 3PM UTC over at Livenation.com, but if become a member of the group's official ARMY fanclub you'll get access to the pre-sales on February 5th. There's also a general Verified Fan presale on February 6th, which you can sign up for here.

BTS recently released their newest single Black Swan, which is taken from their fouth Korean-language album (and seventh overall) Map of the Soul: 7. It's a follow-up to 2019's Map of the Soul: Persona EP and is set to be released on February 21st 2020 via Big Hit Entertainment.

2020 Tour Dates:

SOUTH KOREA

April 11/12/18/19 - Seoul Olympic Stadium, Seoul

NORTH AMERICA

April 25/26 - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara

May 2/3 - Rose Bowl, Pasadena

May 9/10 - Cotton Bowl, Dallas

May 14 - Camping World Stadium, Orlando

May 17 - Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta

May 23/24 - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

May 27 - FedExField, Landover

May 30/31 - Rogers Centre, Toronto

June 5/6 - Soldier Field, Chicago

June 13/14 - TBA

JAPAN

June 28/29 - Fukuoka PayPay Dome, Fukuoka

EUROPE

July 3/4 - Twickenham Stadium, London

July 11/12 - Olympiastadion, Berlin

July 17/18 - Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona

JAPAN

July 23/25/26/30 - Kyocera Dome, Osaka

August 1/2 - Kyocera Dome, Osaka

August 7/8 - MetLife Dome, Saitama

September 1/2 - Tokyo Dome, Tokyo