We've all heard the stories of the wild parties, the long nights and the lonely tour buses, but how do the stars of today like to entertain themselves? In this article, I'll take a look at some famous folks and their favourite pastimes.

Cars

Anyone who has seen Netflix's series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee will know the Jerry Seinfeld has a mammoth collection of cars. Some vintage, some brand new, all exquisitely kept. Estimates place the number of cars at around 150, although Jerry himself keeps quiet about the exact numbers.

But, Jerry Seinfeld is far from being alone in his car obsession. There are plenty of celebrities that maintain whole fleets of cars. David Beckham has been photographed pulling up to events in a huge range of supercars, so presumably he is an avid collector too.

Of course, celebrities often get into trouble with their cars, with the high speeds achievable in expensive cars often a little too tempting to inebriated stars. Take Lindsay Lohan's alcohol fueled 2007 car chase through Malibu that landed her in court.

Still, for better or for worse, the relationship between celebrities and cars is not going away any time soon.

Video Games

Perhaps it isn't the most glamourous, or the most rock and roll thing in the world, but some celebrities, like 2.5 billion others, love nothing more than to unwind playing video games. This should not really come as much of a surprise, with many of Hollywood's younger stars coming of age in the era of video games. Still, the internet sort of lost its mind when it found out that Mila Kunis is addicted to World of Warcraft.

And of course, there's always the amusing idea of famous footballers unwinding with a game of Fifa.

Poker

This one is a bit of a no-brainer really. If you've got the cash, there aren't many games more fun than poker. And if there's one thing the rich and famous have, it's cash! So, unsurprisingly, celebrities love their poker.

As a game that can turn on your ability to hide your emotions, perhaps actors are a natural fit. After all, they spend their working lives taking on roles and conjuring up feelings that are not their own. This stands them in great stead for bluffing.

It is reported that Ben Affleck, Tobey Maguire and Matt Damon are all often found sat around the poker table when they're not behind the camera.

Odd Collections

We already touched on this with cars, but plenty of celebrities use chunks of their hard earned cash to amass huge collections of things. These collections range from the sublime to the ridiculous, the touching to the utterly bizarre. But I suppose if you have the time, the space and the money, why not? Some highlights include:

Rod Stewart's professed love of model trains, with a huge collection to boot. What makes this collection particularly incredible is that Rod is so obsessed with his trains that he has come up with all kinds of ingenious and no doubt expensive ways to bring them on tour with him.

Mike Tyson's passion for racing pigeons. This might seem like the very last hobby you would expect from a one time heavyweight champion of the world, but he has spoken of his love for training the birds to race.

Angelina Jolie's collection of knives. Locked away in a cupboard in one of her many mansions, there is a collection of antique knives. An obsession she has apparently harboured since a young age, she continues adding to her armoury whenever the chance arises.

Buy an Entire Town...

I know, this one just sounds completely ridiculous. But, in nineteen eighty nine Kim Bassinger was one of the primary investors that decided to buy the town of Baselton in Jackson County, Georgia. The idea was to redevelop the town, turning it into a tourist destination. Presumably, this was supposed to be backed up, in part, by her own stardom.

However, the entire venture collapsed five years later on. Facing personal bankruptcy, Kim had to cut her losses and sell short to avoid complete ruin.