Henry Golding and his wife have fostered a dog on the advice of their friend Olivia Munn.
The 'Crazy Rich Asians' star and his wife Liv Lo have welcomed ''loving fuzzball'' Stella into their home during the coronavirus pandemic after being encouraged by the actress, who has been an ''amazing advocate'' for creatures currently housed in animal shelters.
Henry announced on Instagram: ''So today was a huge day at the Golding house hold, we became foster parents for this little pup Stella.
''Sadly with Covid 19 alot of the adoption shelters still need to find homes for these beauty's, what better way to share your home in quarantine than with a loving fuzzball.
''Our friend @oliviamunn has been such an amazing advocate for pets that need homes. so with help from @wag, @greatergoodorg, @startanimalrescue and @robertvillaneda we found our perfect match in Stella!
''Of course during our whole interaction we kept a safe distance and made sure to wear protective equipment, it's still so doable even in this challenging time (sic)''
Olivia praised the couple for taking on the care of Stella.
She wrote: ''Thank You SO MUCH to my good friends @henrygolding + @livlogolding who texted just a couple days ago saying they wanted to foster a dog, and today are the foster parents to this beautiful pitbull mix, Stella! (sic)''
The 'Predator' star also explained why she's been urging people to foster homeless pets at the moment.
She wrote: ''The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented animal sheltering crisis in the United States and homeless pets with nowhere to go are at risk of being euthanised.
''Many animal shelters already dealing with a pet increase intake due to puppy and kitten season, are now being forced to shut their doors to the public as stay-at-home orders are being put into effect.
''How does #StayHomeAndFoster work? StayHomeAndFoster.org makes it easy by connecting potential pet foster parents with animal shelters in their local communities.''
