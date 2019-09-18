Following the release of his new album Underneath It All through AntiFragile Music, Aussie indie-pop artist Hein Cooper talks to us about his emergence into the music industry and his hopes for the future of his career.

Hein Cooper / Photo Credit: Robin Cerutti

For those who may be new to your music, how best would you describe your sound?

There is a big collection of flavours stylistically, some atmospheric folk songs, some more electronic songs and in a particular a strong influence of groove that I feel wasn't as present on the first record. Frank Ocean is to blame for this!

What challenges have you faced in the music industry so far?

Mainly financial. I have a supportive team around me that allow me to create music that is true to me and that's all I can ask for. The only real struggle has been to keep it all moving financially and I think that has a lot to do with the huge amount of music readily available these days and it being harder to stand out.

How difficult would you say this career path is in terms of making a name for yourself?

I try not to think about that too much. I think keeping the focus on making music that's authentic and moving is the best way to pave a way for it to reach people. The rest is up to the sky.

How important is it for you to have creative control over the work you produce?

Very important. If I didn't have creative control I may as well go and get another job because the whole reason why I do it would be gone. If I had to play music to someone else's taste it wouldn't be worth it.

Where do you draw influence and inspiration from for your work?

I draw big inspiration from human connection. I'm looking for the moments that make us feel human. This new album has a lot of love in it too. I drew a lot from my relationship as it was blooming and when I listen back I can hear the feeling of new love tied through.

If you could collaborate with anybody going forward, who would you choose and why?

I'd like to collaborate with either Bon Iver or Chris Martin because I absolutely love their music and I'd purely just love to be in a room working on music with them!

Tell us a random, funny fact about you that not many people know.

I'm 6'5 which is considerably tall, I don't fit well on planes which is really unlucky for me considering the amount I catch!

Do you have definitive aims or goals for your career?

I think my main aim is just to continue to grow and develop as an artist. I'm incredibly lucky to have the chance to work on it each day and I've learn so much about myself through this process. It's like my own kind of personal therapy and as long as I can continue down this road and survive I'll be happy.

Where do you hope to be this time next year?

Recording a new album, I've already got around 9 new songs in the works.

What should we expect from you in the coming weeks and months?

My second album 'Underneath It All' is out on the 14th June and I'll be playing a bunch of shows through Europe/Canada/US and Australia to promote the record. Come out and catch a show!