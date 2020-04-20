Hedi Slimane has curated a collection of movies for people to watch during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Celine's artistic, creative and image director - who previously worked as creative director for Dior Homme and Saint Laurent - has partnered with streaming service MUBI to put together a collection of 10 films which will be available to watch for free until the end of May.

A message on MUBI's Instagram reads: ''Hedi Slimane, Artistic Director of @celine, has curated a selection of films for MUBI. His collection spans hallmarks of Hollywood suavity, to edgy cult classics - and kicks off with Curtis Harrington's NIGHT TIDE, starring Dennis Hopper. Available to watch until May 31. Link in bio. #CURATEDBYHEDISLIMANE (sic).''

The selection includes cult, classic and indie movies such as 'Apocalypse Now', 'Paris, Texas', 'The 400 Blows', 'Persona', 'Charade', 'Pierrot Le Fou', 'Night Tide' and 'Le Cercle Rouge'.

Meanwhile, Hedi recently revealed he can't style a fashion show without the right music and admitted that he relies heavily on music to perfect his shows.

Hedi, 51, told British Vogue: ''Without getting the music right, I cannot style the show, which can be very frustrating. The soundtrack and cast are what define the styling, its degree of credibility, its authenticity. What you hear and what you see are all part of one thing, one world as a whole.

''In a way, I almost illustrate the sound, just like in a film or a music video. Sometimes it's really hard and I only get the right track a week before the show, and the entire direction of the show shifts accordingly.''