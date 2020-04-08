Hedi Slimane says he can't style a fashion show without the right music.

Celine's artistic, creative and image director - who previously worked as creative director for Dior Homme and Saint Laurent - admitted that he relies heavily on music to perfect his shows and will change everything for the right sound.

Hedi, 51, told British Vogue: ''Without getting the music right, I cannot style the show, which can be very frustrating. The soundtrack and cast are what define the styling, its degree of credibility, its authenticity. What you hear and what you see are all part of one thing, one world as a whole.

''In a way, I almost illustrate the sound, just like in a film or a music video. Sometimes it's really hard and I only get the right track a week before the show, and the entire direction of the show shifts accordingly.''

And Hedi is also proud that he can help emerging artists to receive a bigger platform, by featuring their music in his work.

He said: ''This is the whole point for me. To use my position to promote, to give a visible stage to alternative music, or artists. I've been doing this for almost 20 years.

''Today, mainstream culture, promoted by social-media algorithms that favour numbers, leaves no chance for alternative voices. Sadly, the press does not make the effort to validate anything obscure. If I can do it through fashion or photography, I am happy to commit and help as much as I can.''