With so many good gigs played and crazy energy to deal with, there's definite excitement building for the summer. It's hats off to Hard Times with then bringing Todd Terry back to Leeds for another time; what a start to February!

Todd Terry, a true legend and pioneer of Chicago House, has been playing since 1980. His contribution to house music is profound and his history at Hard Times goes back twenty years. This time Terry travels to Leeds to play at its newest powerhouse club Church, there's no doubt this is going to be another soulful moment in the celebration, love and appreciation of house music in the North!

Spen & Karizma are also on the bill; both artists continue to progress deep house and techno, fusing the sounds of soul, hip hop, jazz and broken beat, still raising their game to jubilant crowd, it'll be a delight to see them return! DJ Deeon (who has previously played Church) returns to provide the audience with his own brand of dirty Ghetto House sounds which I'm sure will take it to another level. It's also great to see upcoming Josh Butler on the line up, representing UK. In the other room we have local talent Malcolm WeLove (Afro.Co/Redkyte Records) and Euan Mitchell (Afro.Co/Rao) who play alongside Steven Dunn, One20 and Brotherton Wing; watch out for these cats, expect some original cuts and classic bangers!

We have to be grateful for the commitment and passion for this scene as it continues to evolve and prosper. Legend Dave Beer, from Back To Basics, who's newly established club Church, is rapidly becoming a must play venue for any DJ. Not surprising considering the experience and contribution this establishment have, combining that with Hard Times promoter Steve Raine's continuing passion and commitment for the love of house music, the 'Best of Times' is literally going to take it to church! I'm expecting a night to remember and a needed dose of soul. House music all night long baby!

Jackson Lee