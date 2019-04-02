It's hard to describe this British alternative band as anything other than goth-rock. Their sound is as dark as it is hard, and we're loving every minute of it. They dropped their new album Waiting To Burn last month and are set to perform at London's Roadtrip & The Workshop on Thursday night (April 4th 2019).

Hana Piranha

For those who may be new to your music, how best would you describe your sound?

Dark and heavy rock with classical violin. We get compared to Garbage and Juliette Lewis.

What challenges have you faced in the music industry so far?

For me, the most difficult part about being an artist is waking up every morning and battling my own crushing self-doubt. Dealing with the constant rejection, financial insecurity and lack of routine that comes with being a musician is a breeze in comparison.

How difficult would you say this career path is in terms of making a name for yourself?

I think if someone has a unique voice and a willingness to persevere with their vision, they will inevitably make a name for themselves. Of course it's difficult, but if it wasn't then it wouldn't be worth doing.

How important is it for you to have creative control over the work you produce?

I know what I want to create. However I also like to think I'm pretty open to suggestion and able to "kill my babies" for the good of the music. I think fresh ears to a song really count for something and two or more creative brains have more to offer than just one. However I've also learned the hard way that sometimes outside influence can stifle your voice and so I'm quite picky about who I work with - I have to be confident that they understand my vision.

Where do you draw influence and inspiration from for your work?

I'm influenced heavily by classic literature and art - for example, Waiting to Burn references Shakespeare, Thackeray and William Blake amongst others. However I think when your mind works in a certain way, anything and everything is a source of inspiration. The last song I finished was inspired by my visit to a glow-worm cave in New Zealand.

If you could collaborate with anybody going forward, who would you choose and why?

Probably Trent Reznor. Nine Inch Nails has a dangerous sound and image that I'm drawn to and his music inspires me - I get a lot out of the melodies, lyrics and production style.

Tell us a random, funny fact about you that not many people know.

Whenever we're on tour, my bandmates tell everyone that I come from three generations of didgeridoo players. This is a lie!

Do you have definitive aims or goals for your career?

I have no idea whether I'm going to be playing stadiums or just end up cutting off my own ear and sending it to a prostitute. All I know is that I have a lot more to say and that's going to keep me going for many years to come. I have a lot of darkness inside me and the need to turn it into something beautiful is a survival instinct.

Where do you hope to be this time next year?

I hope to be touring further afield and ready to release our fourth album which we've almost finished writing.

What should we expect from you in the coming weeks and months?

We'll be playing various shows around the UK to promote our new album Waiting to Burn and be sharing two new music videos. I'm also finishing off my Kickstarter-funded solo harp album Wednesday's Child, which I will be sharing exclusively with the backers next month and then releasing more widely later in the year.