Hana Cross has reportedly written a new song about her break-up with Brooklyn Beckham.

The 23-year-old model shared her latest tune 'Unsaid' on Instagram with fans and, according to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, it is believed to have been inspired by her split from Brooklyn, 21, in August 2019.

She posted the song on Instagram and captioned it: ''wrote a new song today called ''unsaid'' thought I would share a bit with you guys after all the love last time. means so much to me. Hope everyone is doing ok. lots of [heart emojis] (sic).''

The lyrics include lines such as: ''You broke my heart and said let's be friends but I never heard from you again and that's kind of mean.

''I saw us as meant to be and you saw me as temporary and that's kind of rough.

''I'm confused and I'm sad, I don't know what I did but you said it wasn't my fault but without reason how can I know?''

The song is believed to have been inspired by her split with Brooklyn, who quickly moved on with billionaire heiress and actress Nicola Peltz, 25.

Hana is not the only woman to pen a song about Brooklyn; his ex-girlfriend Tallia Storm - who he dated back in 2015 when they were both young teenagers - reportedly wrote the tune 'Still in Love' about the star in 2017.

Speaking about the song at the time, she said: ''This song is about being the ever dramatic teen that I am, and about my experience about two years ago.

''Just about when you're in love with somebody and they move on, and you know, they kind of cheat on you.

''I think songs nowadays are like, everyone's so happy to be about the one being the cheater.

''But you know what? Actually let's appreciate the fact when you're not - and you are actually the one that's been dumped. But that's just me.

''I wrote from my heart and I'm not one to tell lies in my songs.''