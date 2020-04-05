Hailey Bieber feels happier than she's felt ''in months''.

The 23-year-old model has revealed she's relishing her time in quarantine with husband Justin Bieber, admitting the coronavirus pandemic has allowed the loved-up couple to spend some quality time together.

During an Instagram Live Q&A, Hailey said she's recently learned to appreciate the ''simple and small things in life that really do make me happy''.

The blonde beauty - who is currently with Justin in Canada - said: ''I thought I was going to have a lot of anxiety through this process and there has been some.

''But it's also really shown me that the simplicity in life and kind of dialling everything back has made me so happy.

''I've been happier than I felt in months just from being able to be low-key and just hang, and not have things on a schedule. I feel really reconnected with myself and that's unexpectedly made me really happy.''

Hailey and Justin are currently based at their 9,000 square-foot estate in Ontario.

And the model admits they're in a fortunate position amid the pandemic.

She shared: ''We have a place out here and we're super lucky we have a lot of space to kind of just walk around and move around.

''I swear I feel like I've gotten so much more done in this quarantine than I have in, like, a year.''

Asked what she's managed to do during the lockdown, Hailey explained: ''Books I said I was going to read, shows I said I was going to get to, calls with people that I said I'd get to and make.

''It's like you have no choice but to get the things done that you put to the side.''