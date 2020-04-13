Hailey Bieber likes to keep a simple skincare regime.

The 23-year-old model suffers with Perioral dermatitis - an inflammatory rash around the mouth - and prefers to use minimal ingredients and products on her face to help ease her condition.

Speaking to Glamour, she explained: ''I have Perioral dermatitis, so certain products irritate my skin, giving me a horrible itchy rash around my mouth and eyes.

''I always try to avoid fragrance in products as it's too much on the skin. However, I don't always know what's being put on my skin as I work with lots of different make-up artists.''

Instead, Hailey sticks to a few beauty products to help clear away any impurities in her skin.

She said: ''I don't like a lot of steps as I don't usually have the time.

''I start with cleansing and washing, then putting on a serum and moisturiser. If I have more time at night, I'll put on a face mask or extra moisturiser.''

Hailey and her husband Justin Bieber are currently self-isolating in Canada, and the clean air is helping the blonde beauty's skin as it flairs up whilst she is on birth control.

She said: ''I'm on a birth control now where I don't have a period, but I still feel symptoms of PMS and this can also affect my skin too.

''My skin actually stays a lot better in Canada where there's cleaner air, than when I'm in New York or Los Angeles.''

Hailey relies on sleep to help boost her skin. But the model admitted that travelling impacts her schedule and dries out her skin.

Hailey added: ''I never sleep with my make-up on, even at my drunkest I've never fallen asleep with make-up on my face.

''Sleep and rest is so important for the skin. If I'm working and travelling a lot and my sleep schedule is off I notice my skin gets really dry.''