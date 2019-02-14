Edinburgh four-piece Gypsy Circus have recently dropped their new EP Holy Lights And Shadows; a sensational blend of blues, indie and rock sounds. They recently embarked on a short tour of Scotland, performing in Glasgow this week with shows still set for Bathgate, Elgin, Perth, Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

Gypsy Circus

For those who may be new to your music, how best would you describe your sound?

A Frankenstein monster of blues, indie and rock!

What challenges have you faced in the music industry so far?

Nothing that is out of the ordinary really. We are slowly but surely building a fan base and the shows are getting a bit busier each time. Also money!

How difficult would you say this career path is in terms of making a name for yourself?

Making a living through original music is very difficult. Half of the band works in music full time (teaching, playing in bars etc.) so we get to still be involved in the industry to some extent. Everything the band makes goes back into the band at the point!

How important is it for you to have creative control over the work you produce?

Very important. It would be awful to not be in control of the music. That being said if people have good ideas we are always up for listening!

Where do you draw influence and inspiration from for your work?

The band sort of feeds off each other and ideas bounce back and forward. We are influenced by good music, no matter the genre! Although we do have different tastes in terms of music.

If you could collaborate with anybody going forward, who would you choose and why?

Tough one - we like Emme Woods, a singer from Glasgow. She has a great voice and it would be really cool to hear her and Aaron sing together. Or Drake so our music just goes to number 1.

Tell us a random, funny fact about you that not many people know.

Our bassist is a brilliant fencer but flat out refuses to have a sword fight with any of us. Which is frustrating as our drummer is also a great fencer.

Do you have definitive aims or goals for your career?

All we want to do is make a living from our original music and tour as much as possible!

Where do you hope to be this time next year?

Hopefully closer to the above question!

What should we expect from you in the coming weeks and months?

New music and gigs! Playing a bunch of shows to support our EP as well as a new video. Check it out!

Live Dates:

15th February - Dreadnought Rock - Bathgate

22nd February - Upstairs At The Drouthy - Elgin

16th February - The Twa Tams - Perth

23rd February - The Cellar - Aberdeen

8th March - The Mash House - Edinburgh