Guns N' Roses and The Who will joint headline a number of shows this autumn.

The two legendary rock bands have confirmed they will share the stage at Rock In Rio in Rio De Janeiro on September 23 before they head to Argentina's Estadio Único De La Plata in Buenos Aires for a gig on October 1.

And fans are in for an extra treat as, according to Blabbermouth, there are also shows planned for Brazil, Peru and Chile.

Announcing the show in Argentina on their official Twitter page, Guns N' Roses wrote: ''ARGENTINA # GnFnR and @TheWho

Together for once only this October 1

Visit http://smarturl.it/GnFnR2017 for more information (sic)''

Although fans are no doubt ecstatic with the news, it hardly comes as a surprise as Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose has made no secret of that fact he loves the 'Pinball Wizard' hitmakers - Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend and the late John Entwislte and Keith Moon - and he even covered their 1990 classic 'The Seeker' from their album 'Meaty, Beaty, Big and Bouncy' at Coachella Festival last year.

However, there may be some sadness that comes with it as it could be one of the last chances for fans of The Who to see the band as frontman Daltrey previously said their planned Las Vegas residency shows in July and August could be their last.

He said: ''We seriously don't know if we'll ever play again after this tour.

''People at our age have been popping their clogs [over the last year] so let's just get real here, where we are in our lives. We're doing remarkably well for where we are but we just don't know. If we get through this year, we're gonna need some time off. We'll re-think it after that.''

Meanwhile, it's set to be a busy year for Guns N' Roses as before they hit the road with The Who, they will embark on their 'Not In This Lifetime Tour'.

They'll be accompanied by Otherkin, Mark Langean and Royal Blood when they take to the stage at their sold-out gig at Slane Castle in the Republic of Ireland on May 27, which will mark the group's first return after 25 years.