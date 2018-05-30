For almost an entire decade, iconic rock band Guns N' Roses have been out of the limelight but the band have finally returned to the Rock Chart with a B-side from their 'Appetite for Destruction' album. The song, 'Shadow of Your Love', has been used to promote some new album box sets that will be extremely collectable among Guns N' Roses fans. On the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart, Shadow of Your Love went straight in at number 31, attracting over 1.1 million audience impressions within the first three days of airplay.

Guns N Roses performing live in 2016

It was January 2009 when the band last featured on Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart, with 'Better' from the album, 'Chinese Democracy'. It also marks the first time Guns N' Roses has appeared in the chart as the original band since March 1989 when 'Patience' reached as high as number seven.

At the end of June, the band's latest box sets for Appetite for Destruction will be made available to buy online in three exclusive editions. The artwork from the original Appetite for Destruction album was teased on a billboard in Camden, North London prior to the announcement. The Deluxe Edition will feature a fully remastered version of the original album, followed by a compilation of demos, outtakes and B-sides that are as good as Shadow of Your Love. The Super Deluxe Edition incorporates two CDs full of additional demos, as well as a variety of memorabilia such as posters and a 96-page hardback book on the band. Finally, the 'Locked N' Loaded' box also includes vinyl and digital versions, as well as further memorabilia and iconic artwork. With the excitement building for the release of these remastered box sets, the band's original album has recently experienced a surge in interest, reaching number 39 in the Catalog Albums chart.

Guns N' Roses remain an institution within the world of rock music. Frontman, Axl Rose is a lead singer that's inspired many of the next generation of rock singers around the world, with the band's tunes firmly cemented in popular culture. In 2015, as part of the band's celebrations of its 30th anniversary, Guns N' Roses teamed up with leading iGaming software developer NetEnt to unveil the group's very own video slot, featuring Axl Rose and Slash. It instantly became of the industry's top five online slots with rock music icons involved.

Interestingly, the release of these limited-edition box sets have also been well timed to coincide with the band's European tour this summer. The 'Not in This Lifetime.' tour rolls into Germany at Berlin's Olympiastadion on 3rd June before closing on 24th July in Reykjavik, Iceland. The band are touring with up-and-coming American band, Greta Van Fleet, Welsh rock band and fellow veterans, Manic Street Preachers, Scandinavian band, Volbeat and many more.

Earlier this month, the band got into hot water regarding a controversial track from the Appetite for Destruction reissue, featuring racist and homophobic lyrics. It was eventually confirmed that the track in question, 'One In A Million' would not be included in the reissued album version.