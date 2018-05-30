Veteran US rockers Guns N' Roses will take their distinctive brand of hard rock to Abu Dhabi on November 25, 2018 where they will perform at the Formula One after-race concert. The concert marks the end of the F1 season and has also become a prestigious event on the music calendar.

Guns N Roses performing live

The band last appeared in the United Arab Emirates back in 2017 when Dubai featured on the itinerary of their 'Not in This Lifetime' world tour.

The group have had their ups and downs over the years and spent many years making sporadic appearances with various different lineups. The current incarnation features members from their 'Appetite for Destruction' days, Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan, and also includes guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, and keyboard players Dizzy Reed and Melissa Reese. Fortus played guitar on the 2008 release 'Chinese Democracy.'

The gig is part of a four-day series of concerts that will mark the 10th anniversary of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. It promises to be one of the biggest and most spectacular Formula One after-race events ever held. For those interested in motorsport and rock music, this is the concert of the year.

Despite releasing just one album since 1993, Guns N' Roses have remained one of the biggest rock bands in the world, their rebellious sound appealing to generations of hard rock lovers. They are also one of the most marketable bands around. Their current tour has already spanned two years and taken in over 150 venues, grossing close to $500m. They are due to re-release an extended and remastered version of their multi-million-selling debut 'Appetite for Destruction,' and fans of slot games at William Hill can even play a Guns N' Roses-themed video title featuring five of the bands biggest hits.

Those interested in attending the events can get a 30% discount by booking early. Tickets give fans access to all the racing plus the evening gigs. A Super Parks Pass that gives access to Yas Waterworld, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World is also available.

The only other artist confirmed at this stage is R&B superstar 'The Weeknd,' who will headline on the Friday night. The singer has collaborated with some of the biggest stars in the world including Drake and Kendrick Lamar and had released three critically acclaimed albums including 2016's 'Star Boy.' He was also featured on the chart-topping soundtrack to 'Black Panther,' one of the highest grossing movies of all time.

Further big names are expected to be announced for the Thursday and Saturday slots. The presence of one of the planet's biggest heavy rock bands will certainly draw the crowds and give the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix a major boost. Hopefully, the action on the track will live up to the mayhem sure to be unleashed when Guns N' Roses hit the stage in November.