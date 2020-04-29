Gucci pledges to donate 0.5 percent of its paid media spend to support wildlife animals in their latest campaign.

The Italian luxury fashion brand has vowed to protect endangered wildlife creatures with their pre-fall 2020 campaign So Deer To Me after joining forces with the non-for-profit organisation The Lion's Share Fund in February.

The charity has partnered with various global brands to protect endangered species by aiming to raise $100 million a year within the next five years for animal conservation, biodiversity and climate.

In the latest advertisement - which will see a donation go towards the charity for every animal featured - deer, fawns, owls, blue birds, skunks, squirrels, frogs, hedgehogs, ducks and rabbits all surround the models as they reconnect with nature.

Announcing their latest project, Gucci's president and chief executive officer Marco Bizzarri described the move as an ''integral part'' of their mission as a fashion retailer.

He said: ''Nature and wildlife provide Gucci with inspired creation that is an integral part of our narrative through our collections and campaigns.

''With the increasing threats to the planet's biodiversity, groundbreaking initiatives like the Lion's Share Fund have the potential to be transformative by organically connecting the business community with direct action to protect our natural habitats and most threatened species.''

The campaign ad, which was shot by Gucci's longtime collaborator Alasdair McLellan under the creative direction of Alessandro Michele and art director Christopher Simmonds, sees a group of models playing in a park with various wildlife animals enjoying the environment around them.

