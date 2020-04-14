Gerry Cinnamon has released new single 'Head In The Clouds' about his ''nightly battles with insomnia''.

The Scottish singer/songwriter's latest track is the sixth to be taken from his hotly-anticipated second studio album, 'The Bonny', which is released on April 17.

Explaining the song in depth, Gerry shared: '''Head In The Clouds' kinda documents my nightly battles with insomnia where every few weeks everything goes t**s up, as it would for most folk if they didn't sleep for three days.

''But there is also a loose narrative of a kinda love story.

''It starts off with a bleak outlook on life 'more late nights of the same old sh**e than you care to remember' but then there's a shift: 'but something's appearing, it's blurring your vision, and it's cutting a shape like a hot razor blade with a deadly precision'.

''You don't really find out what the change is until the end, when you realise the character in the song is just loved up and trying to run away from it: 'I don't know if you're really in love but I have my suspicions.'''

The 35-year-old star - who has previously supported Liam Gallagher - has also unveiled the full track-listing for his follow-up to 2017's 'Erratic Cinematic'.

And Gerry has vowed to release the record this month, despite the current coronavirus lockdown.

He said: ''It's probably not smart to release during a lockdown when the shops are closed and everyone's isolating but no chance I'm letting folk down.

''Never gave a f***k about numbers anyway not going to start now. Album's out 17th April.''

The track-listing for 'The Bonny' is:

1. 'Canter'

2. 'War Song Soldier'

3. 'Where We're Going'

4. 'Head In The Clouds'

5. 'Dark Days'

6. 'The Bonny'

7. 'Sun Queen'

8. 'Outsiders'

9. 'Roll The Credits'

10. 'Mayhem'

11. 'Six String Gun'

12. 'Every Man's Truth'