Gerard Way has shared two previously unheard solo demos.

The My Chemical Romance frontman took to Instagram to provide fans with some background on the tracks, 'PS Earth' and 'Crate Amp_01', which he shared on SoundCloud.

The rocker admitted he's not sure if he will finish the former, which was written whilst he was working on his debut solo album, 'Hesitant Alien', which was released back in 2014.

He said: ''I liked it well enough at the time, felt kind of '90s, didn't end up putting any vocals on it though.

''I like the bridge a lot.

''Looking back at the whole thing, I like it, but not sure if I'm going to finish it.''

And on 'Crate Amp_01', he added: ''I wasn't sure when Doug [McKean, producer] was in record-mode, because I was in the live room with the amp, so I just started playing ... I can't remember which guitar I was playing for certain, but I am pretty sure it was the BC Rich Mockingbird [his wife] Lindsey got me for Christmas, which I love.''

Earlier this month, the 'Teenagers' hitmaker announced he was set to share a collection of previously unreleased songs.

The 42-year-old singer announced on Facebook: ''Hey all, with all this uncertainty I just wanted to start uploading some unreleased stuff. Just so people can check it out and have something to listen to. Just felt like sharing.

''I think I have a bunch of this stuff, as Doug and I have been recording little bits here and there over the years.

''Some of these, like Phoning It In, were things that I planned on releasing as singles, and I may still do that at some point when I finish them, but I figured why not. It feels good to share. Who knows if some of this stuff would have ever come out? (sic)''

Meanwhile, My Chemical Romance recently postponed their Australia and New Zealand shows due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The group - completed by Mikey Way, Frank Iero and Ray Toro - were due to perform at Download Festival in Melbourne (March 21) and Sydney (March 22), with a New Zealand date set for The Outer Fields at Western Springs on March 25.